The Legend of Coconut Willie: Coconut Farmer, Big Wave Charger

If there was ever a time to step out in front of the big-wave crowd and show the world you’ve got what it takes to pack the biggest waves, the 2015/16 past El Niño winter was the moment to do it. Will ‚Coconut Willie‘ Hunt did it. Hunt grew up in Paia, Maui, not far from the roar of Peahi, or Jaws. He was a scrawny kid who never backed down from much bigger bullies, and now, at one of the most terrifying waves on Earth, he still isn’t backing down.

