Have you ever seen a human dragon? This guy is as close as it gets!

Fire performance by Bryan Blaze from Phenomenal Fire

You can find him and will perform at any event, or even your backyard! Just contact him on any of his social media sites, and he will take care of the rest!

Webpage:

http://www.PhenomenalFire.com

Links to social media:

https://www.facebook.com/PhenomenalFire

https://www.instagram.com/phenomenalfire/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbLhxnvlUxeR7eOBYg0zCfQ

Music by Trevor DeMaere:

Quantum Leap – iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/trevor-demaere/id395140253

Trevor DeMaere YouTube:



Super thanks to the Ice Castles for letting us film there. Here’s a link to their website, they have several places around North America that you can visit during the winter time.

Check Out the Behind The Scenes:

Film by TeamSupertramp

Directed/Filmed by Devin Graham

Edited in Adobe Premiere by Tyson Henderson

Watch more epic videos!



Watch another video we did at the ice castles!



For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com

The Human Dragon! Fire Breathing Human in 4K!

