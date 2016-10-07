The History of Red Bull Rampage Told by Darren Berrecloth

► WATCH RAMPAGE LIVE OCT 14 ON RED BULL TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

There are two eras of freeride mountain biking: Pre-Claw and After-Claw — Darren „Bearclaw“ Berrecloth simply came into the an already exciting scene and blew the doors wide open. The Canadian rider brought BMX-style tricks to gravel pits and booters all over the west coast before convincing Rampage organizers to let him prove himself, last minute. Doubtful that a young, cocky unknown rider could hang with legends in the making like Wade Simmons and Andrew Shandro, “The Claw” was invited to ride a Virgin, Utah test trail named King Kong. The rest is history.

