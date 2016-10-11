The Gnarliest Mountain Biker Ever: Josh Bender | Red Bull Rampage Ground Zero

► WATCH RAMPAGE LIVE OCT 14 ON RED BULL TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

Meet the Man Who Inspired Red Bull Rampage. Without a doubt, he’s the gnarliest mountain biker who ever lived. MTB’s first daredevil. He is the reason Red Bull Rampage exists. He is Josh Bender.

The man who refers to himself in third person put Virgin, Utah, on the map long before it became known as a freeride mecca. With trademark „huck and hope“ mentality, hockey shoulder pads and a bizarre Karpiel 12-inch travel bike, Bender blazed a path through the earliest days of freeriding, eventually putting out a segment in the New World Disorder video series that stands as one of the most influential of all time. He could snipe tricky landings, ride crazy fast, and he built many of the original Rampage-winning features that other riders used on their way to the podium.

„Life’s too short to not go big — you gotta go big“ – J.B.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter