► Watch Red Bull Straight Rhythm on Oct 22: http://win.gs/RBSRTV

Could this be the clean future of MX? Even without the gnarly growl of a combustion engine, there’s no doubt this bike rips. This year Straight Rhythm will feature a unique entry, as Josh Hill will try his hand on an Alta Motors Redshift MX in the Lites Class, becoming the first rider ever to race an electric motorcycle in a national-level motocross event. Although facing off against a 250cc gas-powered bike seems a daunting task, Alta’s Redshift MX boasts a groundbreaking electric drivetrain that delivers over 500 lb-ft of instant torque at the rear wheel from 0 RPM and 40 peak horsepower. The bike has already proven itself more than capable, as rider Kurt Nicoll rode one to victory in the EnduroCross series earlier this year.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

The Future of Motocross? Electric Bike To Make Pro Debut | Red Bull Straight Rhythm