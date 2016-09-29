The Fourth Phase’s Pat Moore Drops Buttery Back-to-Back 720s
► Watch the film HERE on Oct 2, 9PM: http://win.gs/T4PShow
Pat Moore does what he does best in Wyoming backcountry, stomping a massive 720 followed up with an opposite 720 on a hefty set of backcountry booters, featured in the film „The Fourth Phase“.
About The Fourth Phase:
After redefining the limits of action sports filmmaking in The Art of FLIGHT, Travis Rice embarks on a journey to the North Pacific’s most dreamlike landscapes. Watch the global premiere one night only, October 2 at 9pm in your local timezone.
http://Thefourthphase.com
Twitter/Instagram – @RBMHfilms
Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/RedBullMediaHouseFilms
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter
The Fourth Phase’s Pat Moore Drops Buttery Back-to-Back 720s