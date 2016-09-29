The Fourth Phase’s Pat Moore Drops Buttery Back-to-Back 720s

► Watch the film HERE on Oct 2, 9PM: http://win.gs/T4PShow

Pat Moore does what he does best in Wyoming backcountry, stomping a massive 720 followed up with an opposite 720 on a hefty set of backcountry booters, featured in the film „The Fourth Phase“.

About The Fourth Phase:

After redefining the limits of action sports filmmaking in The Art of FLIGHT, Travis Rice embarks on a journey to the North Pacific’s most dreamlike landscapes. Watch the global premiere one night only, October 2 at 9pm in your local timezone.

