► Watch the film HERE on Oct 2, 9PM: http://win.gs/T4PShow

The visuals of Travis Rice’s snowboarding epic, „The Fourth Phase“ demand a soundtrack that recalls the thrill the riders felt while shooting the film. Composer Kishi Bashi and editor Justin Taylor Smith talk about their time collaborating to score this epic film.

Click for more info on Kishi Bashi’s Tour: http://www.kishibashi.com/shows

Follow Red Bull Media House films on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram to catch more sneak peeks into “The Fourth Phase” throughout the year.

The Film: http://Thefourthphase.com

Twitter/Instagram – @RBMHfilms

Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/RedBullMediaHouseFilms

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

The Fourth Phase: The Making of the Score w/ Kishi Bashi