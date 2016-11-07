The Flying Frenchies Surf and BASE Jump From a Zipline
► Watch more adventure on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/AdventureRBTV
For The Flying Frenchies, thinking out of the box isn’t a choice – it’s a way of life. The latest video from this multi-talented collective sees them head to the Vercors mountain range in their homeland, where they slice through the air on a 600m-high highline, reaching speeds of up to 75kph zipline-style before using their BASE-jumping skills to dismount with impressive grace and style.
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter