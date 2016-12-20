The Book of John J: Punched with Positivity | S1E7

► Watch the next episode here! http://win.gs/BOJJS1E8

After a gnarly crash, John Jackson meets up with the High Fives Foundation, a group dedicated to supporting athletes with brain and spinal injuries. This amazing group of people shows him that positivity and perseverance can overcome almost anything.

Music:

„Wake Up“ by AWOLNATION (Red Bull Records) http://flyt.it/AWOLMegalithic

