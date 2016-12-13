► Watch the next episode on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/BOJJE7

Sometimes a shift in perspective is all one needs to get mentally revitalized. John and Eric Jackson head back to Canada to meet up with pro skier siblings Cal and Sean Pettit, who trade equipment with them for the day to get a new view of the snow.

Music:

8:43 „Fat Face“ by AWOLNATION (Red Bull Records):

http://flyt.it/AWOLNATIONMusic

The Book of John J: Perspectives | S1E6