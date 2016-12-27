The Book of John J: Patience | S1E8

► Watch the next episode here! http://win.gs/BOJJE9

John Jackson fulfills a lifelong dream by venturing to the giant peaks of Alaska. Patience is the name of the game in the Last Frontier, as the weather is fickle, conditions are sketchy, and dropping into something prematurely could mean disaster.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter