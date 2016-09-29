► Watch Kilian scale Headless Children: http://win.gs/HeadlessChildren

How climbing and art connect… The route ‘Headless Children’ in the Rätikon mountains of Switzerland, a superbly difficult multi pitch route of over 250 meters with difficulties up to 8b (X, UIAA) proves as a stunning playground for professional climber Kilian Fischhuber. The route was first established in the 90s but had only seen one free ascent so far, and this is also what Kilian has set out to do. It was right on his first try on the route that noticed the aesthetic and artistic appeal of the rock face. “The way it looks, the way these vertical stripes run down, it is like a painting, a bit like water color, you feel like you climb through a painting.” Fischhuber describes his feelings as he was struck by the beauty of the wall while climbing. The clip shows Kilian Fischhuber’s free ascent of “Headless Children” while artist Brian Main is working on a water color painting. Both, climbing and the painting are art for their own sake, and the clip shows how they both turn into one.

Warum Klettern Kunst ist…

Die Route ‚ Headless Children’ im Schweizer Rätikon ist eine 250 Meter lange Mehrseillängenroute im Schwierigkeitsgrad 8b (X, UIAA), ein perfekter Spielplatz für Kletterprofi Kilian Fischhuber. Die Route wurde in den 90er Jahren erstbegangen, bisher aber nur ein einziges Mal frei begangen. Genau das hat sich Kilian zum Ziel gesetzt. Gleich bei seinem ersten Versuch in der Route fällt ihm auf wie sehr die Wand einem modernen Kunstwerk gleicht. „Die Optik, wie diese vertikalen Streifen runterrinnen, es ist wie ein gemaltes Bild, man hat das Gefühl man klettert durch ein Aquarell.“ Zeitglich verfolgt der Clip Fischhuber’s freie Begehung der Route und die Entstehung eines Aquarell Bildes von Brian Main. Jeweils Kunst in eigener Sache, zeigt der Kurzfilm wie die beiden Künste verschmelzen.



The Art of Climbing – Kilian Fischhuber Scales Headless Children