Terrifying Masquerade Party in 3D 360!!
A masquerade party turns into a terrifying murder scene when a mysterious figure appears! We put YOU, the viewer, as one of the characters in this humorous/terrifying 360 experience!
Special Thanks to Google for the GoPro Odyssey!
Super thanks to the Trapnell family for letting us take over their house!
Film by Team Supertramp
Directed by: Zane O’Gwin
Main Actor: Christian Busath… follow him on his Instagram @christianbusath Show him some love! 🙂
BTS Filmed by: Devin Graham
