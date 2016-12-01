Team Wallentine is Like a Family | Driving Dirty: The Road to the Baja 1000

►Watch the series now on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchDrivingDirtyE1

Brian Wallentine is an off-road racing novice. When he decided to run the Baja 1000 he knew he needed to build a team that could support him on his bucket list dream. He turned to some of the best in the business to help him make it happen.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter