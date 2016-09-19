► Watch the carnage from Seattle: http://win.gs/GRCSE

A wet and wild Saturday saw the most experienced teams and drivers rise to the top, as Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE drivers Sebastian Eriksson and Joni Wiman climbed to second and third early in the main event and held on for 10 laps each. However, it was not enough to top Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross driver Tanner Foust, who regained the form that took him to early season dominance and won Saturday’s Red Bull Global Rallycross Seattle final at Evergreen Speedway. It was Foust’s fourth victory of the 2016 season, and allowed him to regain the championship lead from teammate Scott Speed heading into the season-ending Los Angeles doubleheader.

The 2016 season concludes on October 8-9 with Red Bull GRC Los Angeles presented by Honda. For more information, visit http://www.RedBullGRC.com

Tanner Foust Bests a Rowdy Field at Rally Seattle | Red Bull Global Rallycross