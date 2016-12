Sylvio Mancusi (Guarujá, Sao Paulo, Brazil) whips in, jumps a huge step and finds his way through the chaos at Shipstern Bluff, Tasmania, Australia on May 5, 2016. Video by Marcelo Dovalo. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.