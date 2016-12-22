Super Mario Run Meets Parkour in Real Life! in 4K!
This video featured Parkour/free run athlete Calen Chan!
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheChineseLionTamer
VFX by Clinton Jones
He added all the pipes, coins, etc, so stoked on what he created. Check out his channel here:
http://www.youtube.com/user/pwnisher
Music by Stephen Anderson, based off of all Mario games. Check out Stephen’s amazing work here:
http://www.stephenjanderson.com
Directed by Devin Graham
Shy Guy costumes made by Seth Jones
Princess Peach – Megan Graham
Shy Guys – Seth Jones, Zane O’Gwin, Brandon Hoffman, Carter Hogan
Filmed in 6K with the Red Weapon camera
Color Correction by Tyson Henderson
Edit and Sound by Devin Graham
