STRONGER, The Union Team Movie | Official 4K Trailer

Starring the best team in snowboarding, the long awaited UNION BINDING COMPANY team movie is here at last! Shot entirely with RED cameras in 4K and above, STRONGER was filmed on location in the peaks of the Alaskan alpine, to the streets of Finland, and all the best spots in between. Bringing together veterans, rookies, and outright legends, STRONGER delivers insane snowboarding from Kazu Kokubo, Gigi Rüf, Scott Stevens, Dustin Craven, Johnny O’Connor, Phil Jacques, Travis Rice, Dan Brisse, Anto Chamberland, Bryan Iguchi, Arthur Longo, & Torstein Horgmo. Strap in, because a crew like this has never been assembled in a major snowboarding motion picture.

Locations: Alaska, Utah, Minnesota, Wyoming, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland & Japan.

Filmers: Flo Eckhardt, Justin Hare, Heiko Knauer, Skylar Brent, Mikael Ahtikari, Tijl Bex

