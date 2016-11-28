Street Skating Strike Mission to Southern Taiwan w/ Maxim Habanec | Skate of Mind

► Click here for more skate parts: http://win.gs/MoreSk8

This episode of Maxim Habanec’s Skate Of Mind keeps with our tradition of finding the craziest spots, taking in the Taiwanese cities of Taichung and Kaohsiung in another of our now-famous rolling explorations of the world’s least-known skate terrain.

From Kyle Ke’s buttery Bluntslides on the sickest brick bank spot we’ve seen in a lifetime, to Habanec’s tricktionary rail attacks, Taiwan has shown us that Asian spots don’t have to look rinsed.

