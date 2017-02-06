Street Skating on Perfect Moscow Marble | Skate of Mind: Russia Chapter 1
► Watch the crew shred St Petersburg here: http://win.gs/SkateofMindRussia
Join Maxim Habanec, Jirka Hronek, Max Kruglov and Egor Kaldikov on a skating metropolis joyride through the streets of Moscow.
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter