Street Sessions in St. Petersburg With Maxim Habanec & Crew | Skate of Mind: Russia Chapter 2

Leaving behind the overwhelming metropolis of Moscow for the next leg of our Russian skateboard excursion, we headed to the Baltic port city of St. Petersburg. Maxim Habanec and Jirka Hronek said their goodbyes to Max Kruglov and put in the hard yards as a stripped down team. Upon arriving we found a handful of amazing spots, including some heavy duty hubbas, which kept us plenty busy throughout our stay. Click play, and enjoy the best clips from part to of Skate of Mind Russia.

