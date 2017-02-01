Steep Urban Mountain Biking Down a Rio Favela | Filip Polc’s POV
►CLICK for more Downhill Urban MTB Madness! http://win.gs/Valparaiso
The streets of Santa Marta favela weren’t built for bikes, but try telling that to Filip Polc. Built into the hillsides that overlook the sprawling metropolis of Rio, these suburbs are characterized by steep and super-narrow streets where walking is the only possibility. One favela is Santa Marta, and urban downhiller Filip Polc was keen to charge these streets on his bike. Hop on board with the Slovakian mad man as he rips down some sketchy urban trails!
