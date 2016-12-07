Star Wars – Speeder Bike Jetovator Battle in Real Life!

We want to thank you for all of the support over the years! 🙂 So we are giving away a NEW CAMERA! LIKE this video then see how to enter here: https://goo.gl/CqiRu1

Check out how we made these awesome Speeder Bikes! https://youtu.be/KSgUwi5IdTg

Super thanks to Jetovator for making this video happen, their product is amazintg! https://www.jetovator.com/

Music By Stephen Anderson

http://www.stephenjanderson.com/

Sound Design by Dan Pugsley

dan.pugsley@gmail.com

Want to be in our next video?!? Follow us on social media!

https://www.facebook.com/devinsupertramp

https://twitter.com/devinsupertramp

https://www.instagram.com/devinsupertramp

Film by Devin Graham on the RED Weapon

Edit by Devin Graham with Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Color by Tyson Henderson