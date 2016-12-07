Star Wars – Speeder Bike Jetovator Battle in Real Life!
We want to thank you for all of the support over the years! 🙂 So we are giving away a NEW CAMERA! LIKE this video then see how to enter here: https://goo.gl/CqiRu1
Check out how we made these awesome Speeder Bikes! https://youtu.be/KSgUwi5IdTg
Super thanks to Jetovator for making this video happen, their product is amazintg! https://www.jetovator.com/
Music By Stephen Anderson
http://www.stephenjanderson.com/
Sound Design by Dan Pugsley
dan.pugsley@gmail.com
Want to be in our next video?!? Follow us on social media!
https://www.facebook.com/devinsupertramp
https://twitter.com/devinsupertramp
https://www.instagram.com/devinsupertramp
Film by Devin Graham on the RED Weapon
Edit by Devin Graham with Adobe Premiere Pro CC
Color by Tyson Henderson