Snowmads: A Journey Towards Eastern Suns | TRAILER

► Premieres Dec 12 on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/SnowmadsRBTV

„SNOWMADS – A Journey Towards Eastern Suns“ is a film about Austrian freeskier and big mountaineer Fabian Lentsch realizing his long-held dream to discover the middle east. Together with a group of like-minded skiers and friends, they transofrmed an old fire truck into a an adventure vehicle, and set out in search of unspoiled ski lines. Fabian and his crew of Snowmads dive into the versatile and colorful cultures of Turkey, Iran, and Georgia by facing the challenge to head into the unknown and getting in touch with local natives and experience an incomparable time together exploring new terrains.

Starring:

Fabian Lentsch (AUT), Markus Ascher (AUT), Neil Williman (NZL), Dane Tudor (USA), Tobi Tritscher (AUT), Leo Slemett (FRA), Tom Leitner (AUT), Sina Shamyani (IRN), Roman Rohrmoser (AUT), Jochen Mesle (GER), Guram Vashakmadze (GEO)

A film by NINE&ONE in co-production with Red Bull Media House produced by graupause.

Check out the World Premiere on RED BULL TV on December 12th 2016.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter