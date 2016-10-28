Slopestyle MTB is Just F***ing Awesome | Crankworx Season Highlights

► CLICK for the full replay of Joyride 2016: http://win.gs/Joyride2016

It was a year of big progression for slopestyle mountain biking’s established stars, with Brandon Semenuk and Brett Rheeder once again leading the way. But the whole lineup of riders in the 2016 series shattered expectations and pushed the sport to an entirely new level. Double backflips, Rogatkin’s 1080 (yeah, 3 full rotations on a BIKE), and a bunch of never-been-done tricks we’re stomped throughout the year, making 2016 one of the most progressive years in slopestyle MTB yet.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter