Slopestyle MTB is Just F***ing Awesome | Crankworx Season Highlights
It was a year of big progression for slopestyle mountain biking’s established stars, with Brandon Semenuk and Brett Rheeder once again leading the way. But the whole lineup of riders in the 2016 series shattered expectations and pushed the sport to an entirely new level. Double backflips, Rogatkin’s 1080 (yeah, 3 full rotations on a BIKE), and a bunch of never-been-done tricks we’re stomped throughout the year, making 2016 one of the most progressive years in slopestyle MTB yet.
