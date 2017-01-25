► Watch the 2017 Volcom Pipe Pro on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/VPP17

An El Niño fueled system delivering the best waves Oahu has seen in years and an all-time lineup of finalists makes this a heat for the history books. Kelly Slater, Jamie O’Brien, Bruce Irons and Makai McNamara go head to head for the 2016 title.

Slater, O’Brien, McNamara and Irons Face Off in Epic 2016 Pipe Pro Final