Skydivers Play on the ULTIMATE Mega Swing

Take four skydivers, two hot air balloons, a 125m long rope with a seat on the end, climb to 1,800m in a hot air balloon…and this is what you get – MEGA SWING, the physical realization of that childhood dream we all have. „It’s the dream of everyone,“ Lettner says. „To swing higher and higher, and finally jump off and fly.“

„We just wanted to go bigger,“ says Austrian, Marco Waltenspiel, who with fellow skydivers Georg Lettner, Marco Fürst and Dominic Roithmair made this project happen.

MUSIC

0:00 “Whoopy“ by The Wanton Bishops (Keeward Music):

http://win.gs/29PIGtL

_

