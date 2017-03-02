Skier Filip Flisar Charges Through Town with a Jetpack!

►Click here to see what inspired Filip’s jetpack: http://win.gs/JetpackSki

Every son knows that being late for mother’s lunch is never an option. While many would simply make up the most foolish excuse possible, call our mom and beg for forgiveness, Filip Flisar has his own way of problem-solving. Being a Ski Cross World Champion has its perks – Filip is not only the proud owner of skiing world’s favourite moustache, he is also the proud owner of a real life jetpack. Facing the idea of being late for lunch, Filip strapped on his jetpack and literally blasted his way through his hometown of Maribor, Slovenia.

