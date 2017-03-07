Ski Jumper Sarah Hendrickson Takes Flight on the Sleeping Giant

►Click here for another snowy feat — Jetpack Skiing: http://win.gs/JetpackSkiingRBTV

Team USA ski jumper, Sarah Hendrickson, soared above the White Mountains to celebrate the awakening of the ‘Sleeping Giant’, a nickname for the Nansen Ski Jump located in Milan, New Hampshire. Constructed in 1936 and home to the very first U.S. Olympic trials, the Nansen Ski Jump has not seen flight in 32 years. To pay tribute to the historical site, New Hampshire State Parks and the Friends of Nansen have recently restored the jump to make it functional for one final flight. Adding to Sarah’s accolades, the first woman to ever jump in a ski jumping event at the Olympics is now the last to jump the Sleeping Giant.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter