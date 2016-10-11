Skating Under the African Capricorn | Part 1: South Africa
► Watch the NEXT chapter here: http://win.gs/AfricanCapricornCh2
Before we dive in, how about a quick geography lesson? Heard of the Tropic of Capricorn? Aside from being the southern equivalent of the Tropic of Cancer, it’s a circle of latitude that cuts through the southern end of Africa. Below it are three unique African countries that have been sitting on skate cinematographer Patrik Wallner’s filmic hit list for far too long: South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho.
With a bit of „sieze the day“ attitude, Wallner hopped on a long flight from the US with Sebo Walker, Jamie Tancowny and Walker Ryan to Cape Town, South Africa, where we linked up with Thaynan Costa for one high-action African adventure via skateboard.
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter
Skating Under the African Capricorn | Part 1: South Africa