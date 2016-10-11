► Watch the NEXT chapter here: http://win.gs/AfricanCapricornCh2

Before we dive in, how about a quick geography lesson? Heard of the Tropic of Capricorn? Aside from being the southern equivalent of the Tropic of Cancer, it’s a circle of latitude that cuts through the southern end of Africa. Below it are three unique African countries that have been sitting on skate cinematographer Patrik Wallner’s filmic hit list for far too long: South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho.

With a bit of „sieze the day“ attitude, Wallner hopped on a long flight from the US with Sebo Walker, Jamie Tancowny and Walker Ryan to Cape Town, South Africa, where we linked up with Thaynan Costa for one high-action African adventure via skateboard.

Skating Under the African Capricorn | Part 1: South Africa