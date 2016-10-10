Skating Greek Islands in Search of The Blu Enigma | Chapter 2

► Click here for more skate edits: http://win.gs/MoreSk8

Five skaters in search of a rumored skate compound on a Greek island come back with heavy evidence. Our friends in the Greek skate scene have done a lot of good things over the years and when we asked for help in reaching the skating Eldorado which is the Blu Enigma, they helped make it happen. Just ask Keith Walsh who came all the way from Ireland, Alex Hallford from England, or Portugal’s Jorge Simões, who was joining as winner of Red Bull Skate Arcade 2015. They met up with Californian concrete destroyer Brad McClain and the one and only Chris Haslam in Athens, before hopping ferries from the port of Rafina through the Cycladean islands of Tinos and Paros, and finding the Blu Enigma high above Andros.

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

