Skating Greek islands in search of the Blu Enigma | Chapter 1

Join Brad McClain, Alex Hallford, Chris Haslam, Keith Walsh and Jorge Simões riding unseen terrain. The Blu Enigma is a little hotel on the Greek Cycladean island of Andros, just off the coast of Athens. There the owner has built one of the most unusual and challenging bowls within the footprint of the compound for the use of any rippers who may pass through.

Nikos Garyfallos, who owns the Blu Enigma is one of the Stockwell BMX crew from London in the 1990s, who inherited his grandfather’s little hotel and turned it into something mind-blowing. Not content with that, he then turned the BMX trails high above the island into a massive DIY concrete skatepark.

So there you have it – a skate paradise on an unknown Greek island that we were invited to session. Who could say no?

