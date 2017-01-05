Skaters In Cars: Tony Hawk | Part 1

In part 1 of ‚Skaters In Cars Looking At Spots,‘ Chris Nieratko visits legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk at his private training warehouse, then visits the Fallbrook house Hawk lived in over twenty years ago.

