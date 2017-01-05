Skaters In Cars: Rowan Zorilla

Extremsport
In the latest episode of „Skaters in Cars Looking at Spots,“ Chris Nieratko meets up with Baker am Rowan Zorilla to check out skate spots from the Vans video, „Propellor.“

