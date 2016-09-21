► Watch the NEXT EPISODE here: http://win.gs/SkateEscapePt2

You know it’s not your typical trip when you’re surrounded by whales, penguins and the desert. Simply put, Patagonia is a majestic region. It stretches along the south of Chile and Argentina and runs from mountain ranges filled with snow and pristine lakes, to the deserted coast that lies about 1,000km away. An adventurous crew of skaters, Marius Syvanen, Thaynan Costa, Spiro Razis, Josef Scott and Christian Bica jumped at the opportunity for a Patagonia trip and went down south in search of new spots and some good ol‘ skateventure.

Skate Escape: Patagonia – A Road Trip to the End of the Earth | Part 1`