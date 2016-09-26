Shades of Winter: BETWEEN | 4K TRAILER

► LEARN MORE ABOUT BETWEEN: http://win.gs/BETWEEN

A documentary style action sports feature film embracing the moments BETWEEN, filmed in crystal clear 4K!

BETWEEN earth and sky, ocean and mountains, old friends and new, between daily challenges and once-in-a-lifetime thrills – follow the Shades of Winter crew on their journey around the globe. Their adventure takes the women from a volcano in Hawaii to daring descents of Alaska’s mythical giants, from sparkling waves to glittering powder – and always towards adrenaline-fueled highs, lasting memories and true friendship.

After the internationally acclaimed „Shades of Winter“ in 2013 and „Pure“ in 2014, „BETWEEN“ is the third full feature production co-produced by Red Bull Media House and Austrian pro skier and Shades of Winter filmmaker Sandra Lahnsteiner.

The star-studded cast features the best of the best in female freeskiing and surfing: Olympic Gold medal-winning alpine ski racer Julia Mancuso participates for the first time, Olympian freeskier Janina Kuzma, Freeride World Tour champion Nadine Wallner, WSL World Champ surfer Carissa Moore, upcoming freeskier Evelina Nilsson and of course producer and big mountain skier Sandra Lahnsteiner. The film Between will also feature a tribute in memory of the late freeskiing star Matilda Rapaport* to keep her inspiration alive.

edited by Thomas KOHLER

director of photography Mathias BERGMANN

produced and directed by Sandra LAHNSTEINER

co-produced by RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE

trailer edited by Oliver WRANGE

music by ALPINE UNIVERSE – Forces of Nature

partners: BMW || Lifeproof || Fischersports || Peak Performance || Völkl-Marker | GoPro || Spyder || Blue Tomato || Leki and more

More info at http://www.shades-of-winter.com

#shadesofwinter

Follow us on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shadesofwinterproduction

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shadesofwinter

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_shadesofwinter

Shades of Winter (est 2014) is an Austrian movie production company specialized in female extreme athletes emphasizing action sports. It provides a platform for those very athletes all over the world and the sports industry.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

‚BETWEEN‘ A Freeskeeing Film | 4K TRAILER