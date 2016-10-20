Sebastian Hofbauer Skates Street Lines With Creative Finesse

► Click here for dope skate edits! http://win.gs/MoreSk8

Throwback to pre-internet times: If you wanted to make it in the skateboarding world, you had to choose one of the following paths:

You either placed well in all the major contests, or you got recognized by one of the few skateboard photographers that were shooting for the mags.

Luckily for all the amazing young skateboarders like Germany’s Sebastian Hofbauer, the media landscape has changed. After online outlets surfaced his two mind-bending WTF’s, we waited with anticipation to see more of that creative finesse. He delivers in the edit above!

