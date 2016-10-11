Scott Speed Wins Second Straight Global Rallycross Championship in LA

► WATCH THE FAST PACED ACTION FROM THE FINALS HERE: http://win.gs/GRCLA

The Red Bull GRC season comes to an end with an action-packed weekend in Los Angeles, culminating in a hard earned win from Brian Deegan with Scott Speed taking the overall championship title for the 2nd year in a row. Enjoy the fender busting highlights from the doubleheader in Los Angeles.

