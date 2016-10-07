► Watch Rampage 2016 LIVE HERE Oct 14: http://win.gs/Rampage2016YT

Red Bull Hardline is an event like no other. The long and technical course plays on a variety of disciplines, where incredibly steep and rocky technical sections were combined with a motocross run in and 50-foot [15.24 meters] gap jump to create one of the most progressive downhill courses on the planet. It’s a course most mortals wouldn’t be able to make it down, but Ruaridh Cunningham sent it at 110% to take the 2nd place spot from Red Bull Hardline. Take a look at the GoPro view of his insane podium run.

Full results:

1. Bernard Kerr (GBR) 3.32.46

2. Ruaridh Cunningham (GBR) 3.34.86 (+2.40)

3. Adam Brayton (GBR) 3.35.50 (+3.04)

4. Gee Atherton (GBR) 3.35.97 (+3.51)

5. George Brannigan (NZ) 3.39.14 (+6.68)

6. Mick Hannah (AUS) 3.39.28 (+6.82)

7. Eddie Masters (NZ) 3.39.94 (+7.48)

8. Joe Smith (GBR) 3.40.21 (+7.75)

9. Taylor Vernon (GBR) 3.41.22 (+8.76)

10. Brook Macdonald (NZ) 3.41.30 (+8.84)

11. Mark Wallace (CAN) 3.41.82 (+9.36)

12. Al Bond (GBR) 3.47.24 (+14.78)

13. Dan Atherton (GBR) 3.47.66 (+15.20)

14. Graeme Mudd (AUS) 3.49.50 (+17.04)

Ruaridh Cunningham’s 2nd Place Downhill MTB Run | Red Bull Hardline: GoPro View