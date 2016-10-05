Ride the Megawatt 111 Hard Enduro Track in 360°
► WATCH MORE HARD ENDURO: http://win.gs/HardEnduroCH
Hop on board for a 360° experience on the gnarly track from Red Bull Megawatt 111. Loose dirt, steep obstacles, and some good ol‘ fashioned shoulder bumping made for an epic day at the Polish Coal Mine. Relive all the chaos in 360°
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter
Ride the Megawatt 111 Hard Enduro Track in 360°