Hop on the bike with Jonny Walker as he rips through the prologue section of the 111 Megawatt Hard Enduro racetrack.

Taddy Blazusiak’s 111 Megawatt is back for another year of grueling dirt bike racing in the Polish Coal Mine. With plenty of tough terrain, mayhem is in full supply as the riders charge through loose dirt and shifty features in pursuit of the podium.

Ride the 111 Megawatt Prologue with Hard Enduro Legend Jonny Walker | GoPro View