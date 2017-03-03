Ride Along for ‚First Chair‘ With Mark McMorris | Burton US Open 2017

►Watch the Burton US Open Finals LIVE on Red Bull TV! http://win.gs/BurtonUSOpenRBTV

Oh, the memories. First podium, first kiss, first hospital visit — it’s great to reflect on the good ol‘ days. What better opportunity to do so than with Mark McMorris on his first run of the day as he gears up for the finals at the Burton U.S. Open?

McMorris qualified for the finals in Vail on Wednesday, and today will go for the gold against a stacked roster of individuals in the slopestyle finals. Before clicking into contest mode, he kept it light with us on the lift and in the park for a few warm-up laps — enjoy the good vibes, above.

