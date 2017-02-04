Remembering Dave Mirra

Extremsport
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

„Remembering Mirra“ documents the life, legacy and influence of BMX legend Dave Mirra.

April 4, 1974 – February 4, 2016

The full episode, which features dialogue from Steve Swope, Ryan Nyquist and Daniel Dhers, originally aired as part of ABC’s World of X Games in 2016.

SUBSCRIBE ► http://xgam.es/YouTube

X Games has been spreading the shred in action sports since 1995. For more coverage and highlights visit our official homepage at http://xgames.com

———

Twitter ► https://twitter.com/xgames

Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/XGames

Instagram ► https://instagram.com/xgames

———

Thanks for watching X Games!

,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone