Remembering Dave Mirra
„Remembering Mirra“ documents the life, legacy and influence of BMX legend Dave Mirra.
April 4, 1974 – February 4, 2016
The full episode, which features dialogue from Steve Swope, Ryan Nyquist and Daniel Dhers, originally aired as part of ABC’s World of X Games in 2016.
