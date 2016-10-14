Red Bull Rampage 2016 Practice Session Highlights

► WATCH RAMPAGE LIVE OCT 14 ON RED BULL TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

The last of four practice days before the Red Bull Rampage 2016 final pushed riders to face the gnarliest aspects of their lines and either conquer them or have a long, restless night knowing they’d left features unridden. Not surprisingly, some of the most incredible riding of the week went down, as you can see in the video above.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter