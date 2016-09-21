► Watch more unique competitions on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/RBTVSports

Streetballers from around the globe decended upon the Kalemegdan Fortress in Belgrade, Serbia to battle it out for a chance to be crowned the King of the Rock. „Respect your opponent…but show no mercy“ was the mantra, and the ballers left it all on the court. Ultimately it was Stefan Kojić who came out on top and claimed the title on home soil. Relive the best action from the World Finals!

Red Bull King of the Rock Highlights: 1 on 1 Basketball World Finals