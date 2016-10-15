Rampage Winning Run: Brandon Semenuk’s Flawless Big Mountain Line

►Watch the Rampage 2016 Replay on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

The master of all things mountain biking, Brandon Semenuk, sends himself down one of the gnarliest lines from Rampage 2016 – stomping huge backflips, a massive flatspin, all while pinning it down some insanely exposed trail. Hats off to Semenuk for laying down an incredible winning run, and perhaps one of the best in Rampage history.

