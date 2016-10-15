►Watch the Rampage 2016 Replay on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

Kyle Strait is no stranger to Red Bull Rampage, and his line choice at the 2016 venue proved just that. Strait’s gnarly line featured beefy drops, sketchy transitions, and perilous exposure around each turn, but going steep and deep is the name of Strait’s game, and this GoPro view of his run shows just that.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

Rampage Vet Kyle Strait Charges Down a Steep Exposed Line | GoPro View