Rampage Judge Kyle Jameson Takes Claudio Caluori for a Ride on King Kong | GoPro View

► WATCH RAMPAGE LIVE OCT 14 ON RED BULL TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

A stone’s throw from the new-for-2016 Red Bull Rampage venue, King Kong is touted as the only Rampage-like trail in the world — perfect practice as Caluori prepares for his upcoming POV course preview at Rampage 2016.

Caluori’s chaperone down the ruggedly technical King Kong trail? Possibly the most accredited Rampage rider around, Kyle Jameson — current Rampage build crew member, previous Rampage competitor and 2016 contest judge. We couldn’t think of a better host to help show Claudio the way

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter