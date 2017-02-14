Rafael Tapia at Nazaré 2 – 2017 TAG Heuer Wipeout of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Awards

Rafael Tapia (Santiago, Chile) is seen from from a second land angle he tows into a massive outside peak, cuts over a jet ski wake, drops down and endless face and loses his footing at the bottom at Nazaré, Portugal on October 24, 2016. Video by Yana Vaz. An entry in the TAG Heuer Wipeout of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.