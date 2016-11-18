Raditudes: Hard Work Pays Off | S3E2
Kenneth Tencio rides across skate parks, a gigantic dirt jump, and the countryside in Costa Rica. He also shows off his new pad, the perfect BMX rider’s haven, complete with a custom bowl in the backyard.
Raditudes is a behind the scenes look into some of BMX riding’s biggest moments and the lives of the pro riders that are pushing the sport forward. Featuring Tyler Fernengel, Drew Bezanson, Mike „Hucker“ Clark, Corey Bohan, Sergio Layos, and Anthony Napolitan.
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
