► Watch the next episode here! http://win.gs/RaditudesS3E3

Kenneth Tencio rides across skate parks, a gigantic dirt jump, and the countryside in Costa Rica. He also shows off his new pad, the perfect BMX rider’s haven, complete with a custom bowl in the backyard.

Raditudes is a behind the scenes look into some of BMX riding’s biggest moments and the lives of the pro riders that are pushing the sport forward. Featuring Tyler Fernengel, Drew Bezanson, Mike „Hucker“ Clark, Corey Bohan, Sergio Layos, and Anthony Napolitan.

SHARE

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

Raditudes: Hard Work Pays Off | S3E2